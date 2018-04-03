‘One Piece’ Finally Reveals Katakuri’s Devil Fruit Power, Special Abilities

One Piece’s anime has been stacking the pieces for the Whole Cake Island arc, and Big Mom’s tea party has finally begun. But before it could begin, Big Mom’s guests had to arrive and tensions exploded like a powder keg.

When one of her guests revealed that he planned to kill her, Katakuri, Big Mom’s top fighter, had finally revealed his ability to look into the future and predict events before they happened.

With a bounty of One Million Belly, Bege explains that Katakuri has trained his Observation Haki to the point where he can now see a short time into the future. Using this ability, he takes out Big Mom’s would be assassin with nothing but a jelly bean. Flicking this jelly bean at such a fast pace, it acted like a bullet and pierced the skull of the would be assassin.

As Bege tries to confront Katakuri’s overwhelming presence, he stops dead in his tracks when Katakuri explains what was going to happen in the future. He explained the assailant planned to kill Big Mom (because she killed his father) and even predicted Bege’s response to a tee.

Although it was never represented in the manga in this way, Katakuri’s eyes glows red when he uses his Observation Haki. Seeing into the red aura of his mind, fans findd out how crystal clear his view of the future is. And although it had yet to be fully revealed, his Devil Fruit power gives him a Mochi body.

This malleable substance allows him to fight Luffy on an even playing field, and it’s one of the many reasons he’s worth a billion Belly to would be enemies. Now fans got their first taste of his fearsome power.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.