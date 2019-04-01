‘One Piece’ Legends React To Luffy’s Big Promotion

One Piece is making waves with its anime, and it is heading towards a new arc. At last, the Whole Cake Island has come to an end, and the Reverie is about to start. However, the show needed to make some big announcements first, and it turns out Monkey D. Luffy was in for the biggest surprise.

After all, the pirate got a big promotion, and the Straw Hat captain didn’t know how to react.

For those who have seen episode 878, One Piecehit up fans with a big update on Luffy. The hero is still recovering from the wounds he accrued on Whole Cake Island, but that didn’t stop the boy from catching up on the news. As Carrot explains, the papers are calling Luffy the Fifth Emperor of the Yonko, and plenty of One Piece leads had something to say about the title.

The anime showed much of the Grand Line and beyond reacting to the sensational story. Other characters like Makino and Viri were shown as well, but fans put most of their focus on two reactions, those from Shanks and Akainu.

The latter was none too pleased about the news, and the Marine leader made it known.

“Cut the Fifth Emperor crap! Those damn evil pirates can just mess around saying Four Emperors or Five Emperors. As long as I am the Admiral of the Fleet, I won’t let them have their way,” Akainu said.

As for Shanks, the red-haired pirate was plenty happy about the turn of events. The Yonko did not say anything about Luffy’s new title, but he was seen smiling after seeing the headline. So, as fans had hoped, Shanks is pleased with where Luffy’s adventures have taken him.

So, are you surprised by massive promotion?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

