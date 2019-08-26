One Piece Fan-Art Imagines Luffy’s Next Gear Fourth Form

Monkey D. Luffy is a man of many surprises. Over the decades, the Straw Hat captain has wowed fans with his power, and those boosts always come from the oddest places. The arrival of Gear forms kept One Piece fans guessing, and Gear Fourth still has netizens speculating about what’s to come.

As for what could be next? Well, it isn’t impossible to believe one fan’s imagining of Luffy might happen thanks to its catchy name.

An artist known as LroosterRiion shared their fan-art of Luffy over on Reddit recently. It was there they drew up what the next Gear Fourth form may look like, and Toadman looks too good to pass up.

As you can see above, the black-and-white sketch looks just like something creator Eiichiro Oda would really draw. The fan-art labels this new form Frogman, and it is easy to see why. Luffy is puffed up as usual with Haki coating him, but his distinct facial features are giving off some serious frog vibes.

According to the artist, they have even gone so far as to come up with possible attacks. For instance, Gomu Gomu no Frog Canon would give Luffy the ability to inflate his tongue and use it as a whip. Toadman would also be a great form for agility as he could jump quickly and far. There is also something to be said for how Luffy may croak as a toad, but we’ll leave that up to your imaginations for now.

Of course, this Toadman form isn’t part of One Piece, but the series has introduced several variations on Gear Fourth. After debuting as a base power boost, Gear Fourth has debuted sub-forms like Boundman, Tankman, and Snakeman to date.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.