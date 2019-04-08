‘One Piece’ Introduces One Heroine’s Baby Boy

When it comes to families, One Piece has a complicated past. Characters like Monkey D. Luffy lived well with found families while flesh-and-blood broods like the Vinsmoke clan tend to treat each other terribly. Now, the anime is expanding one family in the East Blue, and fans were not expecting to meet the new addition.

After all, it appears as if Luffy’s second mom has her own child, and fans have lots of questions about the baby’s father.

Recently, One Piece put out episode 878, and it was there fans caught up with Makino back in the East Blue. The heroine is seen through a flashback before she is seen in present day with a baby cradled to her chest. It turns out Makino has a baby boy, and she is tending to the infant when Woop Slap tells her to check out the recent news about Luffy.

This scene is an additional one only seen in the anime; The manga has not introduced Makino since Luffy took out Doflamingo, but One Piece decided to revisit the woman on screen. While the manga has shown Makino with a baby before through cover art, the anime has roped the reveal into the ‘Reverie’ arc for good, leaving fans to question who the father is.

Luckily for netizens, creator Eiichiro Oda has teased fans about the man who fathered Makino’s kid. Way back in SBS Volume 63, Oda was asked about the baby by a fan, and it was there the author hinted “the father is maybe that person — Yeah, probably that person.” The hint has been interpreted as meaning Shanks as the red-headed pirate always got along well with Makino. So, if that is the case, then it seems like Luffy will get the chance to be an interesting uncle to one of the New World’s cutest kids.

