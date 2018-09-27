This ‘One Piece’ Art Gives One Star The Best Genderbent Makeover

One Piece may not have much in common with Super Mario, but that isn’t stopping fans from crossing the two series with one another. After all, one artist just gave Monkey D. Luffy the best Bowsette meme makeover, and the reimagining goes to someone fans never saw coming.

However, once you check out the artwork, you will see why Shanks would be all over the transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist known as K614 shared their own spin on the ever-popular Bowsette meme going around. After the Super Mario fandom went wild genderbending Bowser into a princess, Luffy took on the challenge for One Piece with a bit of help.

As you can see above, the comic is a straightforward one. It begins with Luffy holding the fated Mushroom Crown that can turn characters into princesses in Super Mario. Surprisingly, Luffy has enough sense not to eat the snack, and he puts it on over his usual straw hat while Sanji freaks out in the back.

Of course, it isn’t hard to see why Sanji is panicking. The chef is a famous flirt, and he is having some trouble imagining how Luffy will look as a girl. In fact, the Straw Hat pirate thinks the makeover would give his captain twin braids, but he never finds out whether his hunch was correct.

You know, since it is Luffy’s hat that gets turned into a rather sexy lady.

Since the crown was put on the straw hat, the comic takes a turn by turning Luffy’s iconic headgear into a woman. The makeover imagines the hat as a busty woman dressed in a brown bikini. Wearing her short hair in plaited weaves, the literal straw hat dons a red ribbon in this human form as well, and her golden eyes almost liken her to Mihawk. For Luffy, he doesn’t get to see how the crown affects his hat as his focus is obviously directed elsewhere. And, when it comes to Sanji, you know the chef is just moments away from a huge nosebleed given his shocked expression.

So, what do you make of this makeover? Should the Thousand Sunny get the next do-over? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.