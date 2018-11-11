‘One Piece’ Just Killed Off A Favorite Father

One Piece isn’t the kind of series to kill off favorites easily, but it has done so from time to time. Now, fans are mourning the loss of one fan-favorite father, and the anime made sure to pull at everyone’s heart with this tragedy.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece episode 861 below!

This weekend, One Piece put out its latest episode, and it was there fans saw Capone Bege come under fire. The man and his wife, Chiffon, were being targeted by Oven and the LinLin family as the pair chose to align with the Straw Hats. After going on the run, the couple were cornered by Oven on the high seas, and they were nearly boiled alive before a rather unexpected source saved them.

In a moment of quiet bravery, Pound took charge and caught his step-son with a surprise attack. The long-exiled father distracted Oven long enough for his estranged daughter to flee with Capone and her child, but the selfless act ended in Oven losing his life.

After dealing a blow, fans were shown flashback of Pound first seeing his daughters, but they were quickly ripped away from him by Big Mom. Forced into exile, the eccentric man continued to love his kids from afar, and his final moments were spent giving Chiffon his blessing.

“Chiffon, I’m so happy to see you even just once. It seems like you’re being chased, but I’m glad that you look happy,” Pound is seen thinking to himself. “I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there for you on those days.”

As Oven got up and strike down Pound, the father got in his final words which he directed towards Chiffon. “Congratulations on your marriage!”

While Pound’s death is not shown on screen, its arrival is signaled heavily. Fans are able to hear the lethal blow before One Piece cuts to Chiffon’s child crying hysterically. Finally, the scene ends with a shot of Oven’s sword dripping with blood, leaving fans to mourn the loss of one of One Piece’s most devoted fathers.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.