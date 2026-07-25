Adult Swim Shares New Look at Fan-Favorite Series’ Return

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has long had a rich history when it comes to San Diego Comic-Con, and 2026’s convention is no different. Once again setting up an event for the California celebration of entertainment, the programming block is focusing on the likes of Rick and Morty, President Curtis, Smiling Friends, and more. While there have been some long-running series that have helped propel Adult Swim to hit new heights, there has been one recent show that has been a hit with both critics and viewers alike. Common Side Effects will return for a second season, and Adult Swim has shared a first look.

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Common Side Effects is a series quite unlike any other on Cartoon Network’s roster, focusing on its main characters Marshall and Frances as they attempt to dodge nefarious forces in the pharmaceutical industry. Thanks to discovering a mushroom that can heal nearly any wound and/or disease, the pair have been on the run in an effort to both reveal the plant to the world while also surviving. In the latest trailer for season two, Adult Swim is hinting at what is to come while stressing the idea that Frances and Marshall still have their work cut out for them. While Common Side Effects hasn’t shared with fans the exact release date for its second season, the fresh animated series will drop next year.

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Season Two & Beyond For Common Side Effects

Adult Swim

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Common Side Effects’ co-creators, Joe Bennett and Steve Hely. During our discussion, Hely confirmed that work on the second season began long before this renewal news: “Yeah, we’ve pitched out a second season, and we have begun some work on a second season. We hope to tell these stories for a long time to come. We’re here talking to you to spread the word and make sure people watch the show…But in success, yeah, I hope we keep going for a long time.” As of the writing of this article, Common Side Effects hasn’t followed in the footsteps of Rick and Morty by confirming multiple new seasons, but the second season may be far from the last.

Common Side Effects wasn’t the only Cartoon Network series to celebrate a renewal at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Even before the first episode premiered, Adult Swim confirmed that the Rick and Morty spin-off series, President Curtis, was being renewed for a second season. Even following the loss of Smiling Friends, Adult Swim is still planning to continue following various universes all the same.

What do you think of Common Side Effects returning for a second season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!