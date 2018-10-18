‘One Piece’ Proves Luffy Is Super Buff Now

One Piece has been around for a couple decades now, and it has put Monkey D. Luffy into some insane situations. The pirate has faced off against supernatural foes and risked it all to save his nakama. So, it’s easy for fans to see how Luffy has grown on the inside, and the manga isn’t about to let his outside slip.

After all, Luffy a shonen superhero, and it’s only right for him to get the matching body of one. Just, don’t expect the Straw Hat to beef up as much as Son Goku or even Alex Louis Armstrong.

Recently, fans began clamoring over Luffy’s buff build when scans of a new Shueisha cover went live on social media. The next chapter of Weekly Shonen Jump is slated to feature One Piece‘s top dog, and audiences took a moment to applaud Luffy on his physique after seeing the cover.

As you can see above, the color image is a stunning one, and fans will be happy to see Luffy teaming up with Roronoa Zoro. The pair may have Kaido on their tails, but with Luffy looking hulked out, audiences know the Straw Hat gang will take out the Yonko one way or another.

While the anime has often shown off Luffy’s toned abs, his arms are what fans cannot get over these days. This new cover shows the captain with the Nidai Kitetsu in hand. The infamous sword shows off how hard Luffy’s been working to bulk up, and fans are thanking creator Eiichiro Oda for the gift. After all, the One Piece artist has been gradually beefing Luffy for awhile, and this must-have cover art proves his gym days haven’t been in vain.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.