‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Promising Rivalry

One Piece knows plenty about healthy rivalries, and it seems Monkey D. Luffy is heading into a long-awaited one. After all, Eustass Kid has been waiting for his chance to show up the Straw Hat, and the pirate just got his chance.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 926 below!

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump put out its new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Luffy. As fans will remember, the captain was defeated by Kaido, the leader of the Beasts Pirates, and Luffy has been tossed into jail. It seems the monstrous villain wants to break the pirate’s spirit, but Kaido did not think before he sent Luffy off.

After all, Luffy has been reunited with Kidd, and the infamous pirates are ready to wreck everything on Wano.

Chapter 926 follows Luffy and Kidd as they live within one of Wano’s concentration camps. The prison is used to enslave anyone unfortunate enough to be jailed. However, Luffy and Kidd are thriving under the pressure, and they end the chapter by giving their warden a solid blow.

For fans, the unintentional tag-team got them excited as Luffy hasn’t seen Kidd in some time, but it has also reignited the flames of their rivalry. Ever since Kidd heard about Luffy, the hot-headed pirate knew they’d feud over the title of Pirate King. Luffy’s role in the Whitebeard War only solidified that fact, but Kid has come to begrudgingly respect the Straw Hat for his guts. Now, the two have been reunited on Wano and are already doing their best to one-up each other. However, if Kaido is really as powerful as everyone says, then the two captains may need to bring their crews together and bring him down.

