‘One Piece’ Reveals Orochi’s True Form

One Piece has a rather impressive roster of villains, and it is only getting bigger by the arc. These days, the ‘Wano’ arc is living big with its character cast, and Orochi has been the one pulling strings from the dark so far. Well, until now that is.

After all, fans were just given a look at his true form, and Orochi seems to be as human as anyone else.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans reunited with Orochi. Things were tense to start with the Wano Country leader as he demanded his suppliers bring him a hard-to-find man. The shogun wants to meet Vegapunk despite the scientist having never been seen before. So, when Orochi shows up at the chapter’s end, fans are surprised he’s feeling so lively and looking far less like a dragon than usual.

“All right! Next week is the Fire Festival! Let this be the prelude,” Orochi says, showing off his true human form.

“Enjoy yourselves! We are in the Wano Country. But don’t mistake it for heaven! You can eat and drink as much as you want!”

Looking at the character, Orochi doesn’t look all too threatening. His balding hair and pointed mustache make him look cartoony at best, and Orochi completes the look with his thick teeth. Donning patterned robes, Orochi looks about as terrifying as Big Mom, but One Piece fans know that might just work in his favor. After all, Big Mom is a Yonko and one of the most powerful enemies Luffy ever faced. Orochi may very well be the same, making his tight alliance with the Beasts Pirates even more concerning.

