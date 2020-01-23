One Piece Fan Gets Wowed by Fiance with Devil Fruit Surprise

When it comes to One Piece, it is up to you to decide how romantic it will be. The series is a straight shonen, so it does not worry too much about love, but that has not stopped fans. There is enough fan-fiction in the world to prove as much, but some fans bring One Piece into their actual relationships. And thanks to one viral post, fans can see what happens when such additions turn out for the best.

Over on Reddit, a user known as VenomRogue posted a surprise gift which their fiancé left for them at home. It was there they revealed one of the most touching One Piece gifts out there that have hearts swooning.

“So I came home to my fiancé (who knows little about one piece) on my birthday and she baked this for me,” the fan shared.

As you can see below, the gift is a sweet one. The fiancé drew the world map as One Piece knows it on a board before hanging a pirate’s hat over it. To top things off, they baked four Devil Fruits cakes which fans will recognize. Luffy’s Gomu-Gomu fruit is in the dead center while others like Ace’s sit to the side.

Of course, these cakes are rather impressive for someone who does not know much about One Piece. The attention to detail seen in these treats are second to none, and the map is even more impressive. Everywhere from Shell Town to the Calm Belt got charted. Naturally, fans are celebrating the cute gift with plenty asking whether the happy couple can speed up their marriage. As it turns out, the pair will get married this September, so here’s to hoping the groom can get a One Piece groom’s cake for the event!

Has your partner ever spiced things up with anime before…?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series is still at the top of the sales list, and although some reports claim that honor might have gone to another series, One Piece is still going strong regardless.