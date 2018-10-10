‘One Piece’ Doubles Down On A Favorite Romance

One Piece isn’t focused on romance, but the franchise has its cute couples. Gol D. Roger and Rouge were plenty cute together, and a recent databook is doubling down on another couple.

For awhile, fans were confused by the status of Rayleigh Silvers and Shakuyaku. The anime made their romance more noticeable than the manga did, and a wayward guide threw off fans by labeling the couple as roommates. However, that all seems to have been cleared up.

Yes, Rayleigh and Shakky are a couple, and they argued like an old married couple as that is what they are.

As you can see above, scans of the data book went live, and translators confirmed a few facts about Shakky from the release. It turns out the fan-favorite heroine is 64 years old, and she’s said to be a very powerful person. Shakky was also a pirate for over four decades, but she retired 42 years ago to open a bar.

For One Piece, this update opens way to some surely adorable fan-art. Audiences have been a fan of Rayleigh’s obvious interest in Shakky for sometime, so that will only be amplified now that the duo are married. However, the recent translation has prompted quite a few questions about the heroine.

So far, One Piece hasn’t dove into Shakky intensely, leaving fans with lots of unanswered questions. The last time fans saw the heroine was during the ‘Return to Sabaody’ arc when she helped reunite the Straw Hats. Now, fans are curious about her past, especially now that a fabled group called the Rock Pirates have been alluded to. The collective was the big pirate troupe before Gol D. Rogers became Pirate King, and fans are already speculating Shakky has something to do with the mysterious group.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.