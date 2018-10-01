‘One Piece’ Teases Special Trafalgar Law Spin-Off

One Piece may be all about Monkey D. Luffy, but that does not mean the franchise is down to ignore over fan-favorite characters. Now, it looks like Trafalgar D. Law is about to get a spotlight, and fans got their first tease for the spin-off.

Over on social media, a few reported images of the next One Piece Magazine went live. As you can see below, the cover art was shown, and fan-translators were quick to point out its mention of a Law spin-off.

“The cover of One Piece Magazine Vol. 4 which goes on sale October 19 in Japan. This issue will include a story about [Trafalgar] Law and start his own novel like Ace’s,” Mugiwara 23 relayed to fans.

So far, Shueisha has kept quiet about such a spin-off, but it would not be the first to hit One Piece. In fact, readers got a spin-off taste when Portgas D. Ace set sail on his own story.

Overseen by Shou Hinata, One Piece relayed a series of spin-off stories documenting Ace’s journey after the boy left Luffy back in East Blue. The stories followed Fire-Fist Ace as he formed his own pirate crew and met the fearsome Whitebeard Pirates. Finally, the spin-off ended as Ace came to embrace his place within the Whitebeard crew and wrestled with his heritage as Gol D. Roger’s son.

Now, it looks like Law will be the next character to get their own spin-off. There is no word on whether Hinata will oversee this story, but fans are hopeful. After all, the Heart Pirates captain is a fan-favorite character, and he’s got some serious backstory to shed light on. As a kid, Law learned the harsh ways of life when a raid on Flevance took away his parents and sister. His life only soured more so after meeting Doflamingo, but his tentative friendship with Corazon gave him hope. That is, until the man died saving Law and embittered the Heart Pirates captain to no end.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.