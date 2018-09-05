‘One Piece’ Just Turned Luffy Into a Pro Wrestler

Monkey D. Luffy may not look like much from the outside, but the pirate is one of the best to ever sail the seas. One Piece has shown the Straw Hat captain can take on the biggest opponents, and Luffy is ready to try a new gig.

Yes, that’s right. Luffy is primed to start wrestling, and he wants to make his sumo debut ASAP.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, fans were given a tiny taste of what Luffy could do as a sumo wrestler. The hero may have a lean base form, but his rubbery powers helped him score a win during his first professional match.

The ordeal came down when a massive wrestler in Wano was challenged by Luffy. The man named Yokozuna was ready to draw blood from O-Kiku after the samurai cut off his hair. Luffy steps between the pair with a sold Gomu Gomu attack, and Yokozuna says he’ll do what it takes to avenge his fallen topknot.

“Get out of my way! If I don’t rip O-Kiku limb from limb, my honor will be tainted,” Yokozuna shouts.

As for Luffy, he takes the threat in stride and uses it as an excuse to challenge the famed sumo wrestler.

“All right! I’ll let you do that if you can beat me!! Let’s sumo wrestle! I’m great at it, after all!”

The spread hones in on Luffy as he makes his declaration, and it even reveals his stats. As it turns out, the captain has one impressive fighting record, and fans of One Piece can’t argue against it.

“Pirate and Sumo Wrestler Aspirant: Luffy no Umi,” the aside reads. “Fighting record: A complete victory over Usopp.”

Surprised by the challenge, Yokozuna accepts Luffy’s deal as he believes he can best the scrawny pirate. However, hero makes it clear he won’t be beaten. Luffy dodges a slew of powerful attacks like the Eye Crusher before he sends Yokozuna across Bakura Village with a powerful Gomu Gomu punch.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Its popular anime has accumulated nearly 900 episodes, making it one of Japan’s longest running shonen shows. Currently, the series is exploring the “Whole Cake Island” arc which has pit Monkey D. Luffy against Big Mom and her even bigger crew.

So, would you have bet money on Luffy winning?