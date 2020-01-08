One Piece Reveals the Path to Rogers’ Treasure and Laugh Tale

One Piece has plenty of secrets under its belt, but there are some which outweigh others. The mystery behind the Grand Line’s poneglyphs has plagued fans for well over two decades. Since the beginning, creator Eiichiro Oda set up the strange bricks to share a shattering truth with fans. And thanks to a new chapter of One Piece, fans have seen one man take the full path to the poneglyphs’ final destination.

Yes, that is right. At long last, the manga has shown fans how Gold Rogers reached the Rio Poneglyph and where he left his famed treasure.

Not long ago, the new chapter went live, and it was there fans met an intriguing flashback. After visiting one of the poneglyphs up in Skypeia, the hunt was on for more. As the chapter went on, fans watched as Rogers went underseas to visit the poneglyph in the Fishmen Kingdom, but they had more to do.

Time and again, the One Piece chapter follows Rogers’ crew as he finds new poneglyphs. One of them appears to be the plaque in Totto Land before Rogers checks out the one now owned by Kaido. It all ends when Roger makes his stop in Zou under the Whale Tree, and he is finally able to locate where Laugh Tale is.

The island itself is not shown in this new chapter, but fans can witness Roger and his crew stepping onto the final island. Of course, they are greeted with the world’s lost secret history upon reading theRio Poneglyph, and the chapter ends with Roger laughing heartily at whatever message it carries.

How long do you think it will take Luffy to follow this route?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.