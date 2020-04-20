One Piece Fans are Heartbroken Over the Anime's Pandemic Hiatus
The spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world has led to the shutdowns of several major entertainment industries, and anime fans were beginning to wonder what kind of impact it would have on weekly anime productions. After reports cropped up detailing how the One Piece anime would be taking a break, the worst case scenario for many was confirmed as Toei Animation announced they would be suspending the broadcast and simulcast of One Piece for the foreseeable future beginning with the next episode of the series.
Toei Animation confirmed that due to the state of emergency in Japan as a result of the COVID-19 disease, One Piece's weekly broadcast will instead begin re-airing older episodes in Japan beginning with the start of the Wano arc and continuing until the situation changes in order to better protect the health of the cast, staff, and all those involved.
While this was expected news considering many of the postponements announced over the last few weeks, confirmation that One Piece indeed will be going on hiatus has hit fans hard. Read on to see how fans are dealing with the news, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
HOLD UP
They POSTPONED One piece due to Corona??????????? pic.twitter.com/Q8wis0TbL9— Kiki 🅙 (@kikicheea) April 20, 2020
"I Hope They All Hold Up Well in These Hectic Times"
Hurt about both the One Piece and Pokemon anime going on break but I know it's for the safety of staff so I hope to they all hold up well in these hectic times pic.twitter.com/YuS9GkoolN— Bifels (@BifelsBounty) April 20, 2020
"Time For You to Catch Up"
one piece anime is going on break! you know what that means. its time for you to catch up.— Luffy 🌻 (@kyutoryu_) April 20, 2020
You'll Be Catching Up Sooner...
The One Piece anime getting delayed now gives people who haven't watched it even more of a reason to since they'll now be able to get caught up that much sooner— Mr Otaku (@MrOtaku8) April 20, 2020
"Never Been More Pissed in My Life"
Alright now I’m officially fucking pissed about this stupid ass pandemic!!! It made one piece go on fucking hiatus !!! Never been more pissed in my life— Locantreaux 🈷️🏴☠️ (@_yoitslocantro) April 20, 2020
"Enough is Enough"
ONE PIECE IS GOING TO BE DELAYED!!!!!— JasmineG (@Weasleygirl101) April 20, 2020
FUCK THIS FLU!!!!!
GO AWAY ALREADY!!!!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
When One Piece Finally Comes Back Though...
>One Piece Anime is back from hiatus
Me: pic.twitter.com/W04fiazhBy— (x) B A R T O - C L U B (x) (@of_straws) April 19, 2020
Which Anime Will Be Delayed Next?
Since Toei just announce the hiatus of Digimon and One Piece. Does that mean Pierrot will announce Boruto and Black Clover will go on hiatus soon? #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/WBAu7gUIYG— 💮 𝒲𝒶𝓉𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒢𝒾𝓃𝓉𝒶𝓂𝒶 💮 (@DorothyNeesan) April 20, 2020
