One Piece Artwork Imagines Sanji’s Genderbent Counterpart

Sanji has much more under the hood of his character and history than simply being the cook of the Straw Hat pirates in the One Piece franchise. Set to be the prince of the Germa Kingdom, an honor he turned down twice during the story’s history, the swashbuckler’s ability to fight is matched only by his proficiency within the kitchen. As Sanji attempts to prep alongside the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates within Wano Country for the upcoming war, one fan has decided to make a piece of amazing fan art that genderbends the high kicking prince.

Twitter User Pu_lpFree shared this genderbending fan art that interprets Sanji in a brand new way, giving the chef of the Straw Hats a stylish new look and style as the princess of Germa rather than its prince:

i decided to finish up some old pre-skip sanjiko sketches

i just really wanted to draw women in suits pic.twitter.com/b4oYDhz0QM — Merry Halloween 🎃 (@Pu_lpFree) September 28, 2019

Sanji, along with the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, have seen better days. Following their return after the two year time skip wherein they were training to boost both their powers and skills, the cook of the swashbucklers looks fairly different following the extensive training session. While his power level has definitely improved, so too, seemingly, has his sense of fashion as Sanji has continued to improve his different outfits since returning from the time skip.

The Straw Hat Pirates, in the manga, are currently prepping for one of the biggest wars that the franchise has ever seen. With the forces of Wano rallying in anticipation and the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom creating a pirate alliance that threatens the entire world, Sanji and his pals are going to need to rely on their training more so than ever before to overcome these threats.

What do you think of this ingenious fan art that genderbends the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates? What other genderbent characters would you like to see displayed from the One Piece franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.