‘One Piece’ Preview Stuns With Big Katakuri Spoiler

One Piece knows the worth of a good reveal, but the series isn’t always the best at keeping those big moments on the down low. In fact, the anime has fallen victim to spoilers time and again… but this latest blip can only rest its blame on the show and the show alone.

Recently, One Piece stepped out with a new episode, and it was there fans got a small glimpse at its next outing. In a matter of days, episode 868 will step into the world, and its preview caught audiences by surprise for all the wrong reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the preview did drop a big spoiler about Charlotte Katakuri that only manga readers would have seen coming.

As you can see above, the preview for episode 868 is a spoiler-filled landmine from the start. The clip begins with Katakuri looking as menacing as ever, and the narrator is quick to reveal what the Sweet Commander is about to do.

“When Katakuri finds out what is up with Luffy, he stabs his stomach with the Mole and reveals his secret which he has been hiding for some time,” the clip reveals.

For fans, this unexpected outburst reveals a new side of Katakuri they never knew and also confirms he wants to fall on his own sword. Unable to bear the unfair advantage of his on-going fight, Katakuri decides to spite his younger sister Flambe for interfering with his opponent. By striking himself down to Luffy’s level, Katakuri can keep his honorable reputation in tact, but the measures the Sweet Commander will go to didn’t have to be outed so explicitly ahead of time.

Are you surprised the anime just gave this tidbit away? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.