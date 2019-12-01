One Piece Adds Little Twist to Kaido’s Shocking Transformation

One Piece fans have a strained history when it comes to spoilers. The franchise has doled out as many spoilers as it has well-kept secrets. These days, audiences are more sensitive to spoilers than ever, and it seems One Piece recently got heated over the show for that exact reason.

Over the weekend, One Piece put out a brand-new episode which kicked off a major piece of the Wano Country arc. The update ended by checking in on none other than Kaido. The leader of the Beasts Pirates has been a mysterious figure for so long, but this arc promising to draw back the curtains on his past. And as it turns out, it will draw out a new version of Kaido to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, One Piece did just confirm Kaido can transform thanks to his supernatural powers, but its reveal was changed a bit from the manga.

People say the anime took away the “shock value” by showing Kaido’s transformation instead of him popping up out of nowhere. Honestly, I want them to take their liberties. I don’t need a carbon copy of the manga. pic.twitter.com/W24L7zgNEr — Kumi | rereading OP (@D_Kumii) December 1, 2019

As you can see above, Kaido’s form is no longer a secret to animefans. The show’s latest episode ended with the captain transforming into his serpentine dragon form. The burly man changed into a long blue dragon with horns, but some manga fans admit they were upset by the reveal.

In the manga, Kaido’s dragon form did appear out of nowhere. While Luffy and his allies met upon a hill, the captain snuck up on them after learning of their stay on Wano. Some fans wish the transformation’s reveal was held back for this epic debut, but others are defending the choice. The show’s take on Kaido should do its own thing, but its change has riled up fans who prefer the anime’s derivative plot.

Are you surprised by this little change…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.