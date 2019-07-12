One Piece Characters Designs of Heroines Kiku, Tama Surface

One Piece is finally toeing into one of its most-anticipated anime arcs in recent memories. After a long wait, the Wano arc has come to the small screen after it debuted last week. Now, fans are looking forward to the arc’s next episode, and they have good reason to be.

After all, a set of character designs from the arc have gone live, and they give fans a look at two newcomers.

Over on Twitter, an anime influencer known as Yonkou Productions shared the colorful designs with fans. The two characters shown below are Tama and Kiku, but fans aren’t able to choose which girl they like the best.

Kiku (CV: Mariya Ise) and Tama (CV: Megumi Han) designs pic.twitter.com/IB4QcT4AzH — YonkouProductions @ LA (@YonkouProd) July 10, 2019

At the top, fans can find Tama standing in a very cute bright green dress with patches. With her purple hair tied back, Tama looks pretty dang adorable, and fans are loving her chubby cheeks.

As for Kiku, the older woman is seen wearing a traditional yellow dress with a pink waist band. With her hair let down, Kiku’s hairdo shines with a bright red ribbon in a different inset photo, and fans are curious to see what her sheathed sword looks like when taken out for battle.

Anime fans have yet to meet either of these heroines, but both women will be very familiar to manga readers. The print series is well into the Wano arc already, so they have gotten to know both girls. Kiku has been a fan-favorite from the start, and One Piece has promised to explore more of Tama’s past before long. Now, it is time for these two to take over the anime, and audiences will not know what hit them after these girls debut.

