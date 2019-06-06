One Piece: New Wano Arc Key Art Surfaces

Fans have been waiting for years to see One Piece enter Wano, and the series has finally rewarded their patience. Awhile back, the manga finally kicked off the arc as the Straw Hats reunited on the island nation, and the anime will catch up this summer.

Yes, this July will see the One Piece anime head to Wano, and a brand-new poster appears to have surfaced for the story.

Over on social media, fans got a peek at the new colorful key visual. As you can see below, the anime looks as vibrant as ever, and each of the Straw Hats are shown in their new Wano costumes.

Wano Country Arc Key Visual. The new character designer is Midori Matsuda. pic.twitter.com/SnOEtqn7Rp — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 6, 2019

Monkey D. Luffy is in front and center as expected with a red yukata on, and there is a large sword tied to his waist. To his left, Zoro can be found in a white-and-green outfit, and its open front reveals the fighter’s toned chest. Usoppp can be seen behind the mossy swordsman wile Robin and Franky stand in the very back.

On the other side, Sanji and Nami can be found standing side by side. Nami is dressed in some slinky ninja garb while Tony Tony Chopper wears his own green costume before her. As for Sanji, the chef is rocking a fitted yellow yukata, and he’s shown holding a Raid Suit holster he received in the anime’s last arc.

According to this poster, Midori Matsuda will take over as the anime’s new character designer. This report comes after others suggested the role would be filled with new talent. One Piece also shook up its direction as of late as Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will oversee the show starting from the Wano arc onward.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.