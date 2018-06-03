‘One Piece’ Teases Some Big Anniversary Updates

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine July 19, 1997, and with the 21st anniversary of the series drawing near fans are about to get a major update for the series.

Announced in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the next anniversary of the series will be celebrated with “major announcements.”

The 21 anniversary of One Piece will have “Major announcements” pic.twitter.com/KqdySEB9N2 — SPY آيري 💕 (@Spy_0taku) May 31, 2018

In this scan of the magazine provided by Twitter user @Spy_0taku, the series is promising new announcements for the next anniversary. But what could these announcements be? There are several floating projects for the series at the moment with a new Skypiea anime special, a live-action series, and even a spin-off manga in the works.

But with Summer convention season around the corner, and with Summer being both the literal and figuratively hottest anime season, these announcements for the series could be all sorts of things. As the manga prepares to twist what fans know on its head, the series is certainly heading into some great places and fans won’t want to miss seeing what these announcements turn out to be.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.