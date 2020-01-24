One Piece Artwork Imagines Brook’s Ghost Rider Makeover

While fans have been uniting universes through fan art and other methods for years if not decades at this point, one of the most obvious crossovers has just been made between the minstrel of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Spirit of Vengeance that rides across the Marvel Universe punishing those who spilled innocent blood. Brook of One Piece happens to be a skeleton that joined Luffy’s crew after the swashbucklers had a run-in with a ghost ship and his appearance could certainly be mistaken for the Ghost Rider. Now, a fan has ingeniously combined both characters in some snappy fan art!

Brook became the ninth member of the main cast of One Piece, acting as both the bard of the crew as well as an additional swordsman to compliment Zoro and his impeccable skills with a blade. Thanks to ingesting a special Devil Fruit, the skeleton swashbuckler was brought back to life but was changed from a normal looking human being, for One Piece anyway, to the walking undead. Though he may not be on fire like the Spirit of Vengeance, we’d imagine it would be easy enough to mistake them if they both fell into the drink.

Reddit Artist Agent-65 shared this combination of the Ghost Rider and Brook of One Piece, giving the bard a flame makeover and the demon’s chains to compliment the aesthetic of the snappy dressing skeleton that calls the seas his home:

Though a Ghost Rider television show was originally in the works from Marvel Studios, the series fell to the wayside, but don’t be too bummed, as a Marvel Comic featuring our favorite flamed avenger already has a few issues out that you can pick up now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series is still at the top of the sales list, and although some reports claim that honor might have gone to another series, One Piece is still going strong regardless.