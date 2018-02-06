‘One Piece’ Fans Are Sure Katakuri Is The Series’ Best Baddie

There is no shortage of villains in the One Piece. Akainu, Crocodile, and Kaido are just some of its baddies who come to mind, but fans think one villain just one-upped all his predecessors.

After all, Katakuri did go the extra mile in his battle with Luffy, and the move left readers stunned.

Last week, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its latest chapter of One Piece with fans. The installment saw Luffy continue his fight with Katakuri, and the Mochi Mochi no Mi user dominates the Straw Hat pirate.

Of course, Luffy is no pushover, but the hero does have a distinct disadvantage against him. Katakuri’s younger sister is trying to paralyze Luffy from faraway with a dart, so the hero can not fight at his fullest. So, when Katakuri notices his sibling, fans might have expected the villain to let her go.

However, Katakuri doesn’t let his sister slide.

The baddie pulls away from his fight with Luffy to confront Flambe. She says she cannot bear to watch her brother fight such a weak opponent, but Katakuri will not stand for it. The baddie says Luffy is an opponent to be respected and should not deal with Flampe’s immature acts. To prove his point, Katakuri chooses to cripple himself like she did to Luffy to put them on an even playing field.

Over on social media, fans have applauded Katakuri for his sportsmanship even in battle. For many, the man’s ability to level-headedly approach battle and respect those who even fight against him is admirable. And, as you can see above, readers think that kind of attitude is enough to make Katakuri the series’ best villain yet.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you loving Katakuri so far?