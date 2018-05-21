‘One Piece’ Fans React To Its Surprising Cannibalism Episode

One Piece fans did not expect to be so shocked when they set up to watch their regularly scheduled episode and it suddenly took a sharp turn into quite the dark territory.

Big Mom’s tragic past had finally been explored with a flashback, and the mystery of where Mother Carmel had gone had finally been solved. And the answer? In a fit of passion for the delicious Semla, Big Mom had apparently eaten Mother Carmel along with her fellow orphan friends.

This sudden bit of cannibalism is far darker than anything in the series so far, and that’s saying quite a lot in a series full of dark backstories full of abuse and strife.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Big Mom’s cannibalism on One Piece, and let us know what you thought of it in the comments!

@YonkouProd

How are people hating on One Piece #837 for not showing cannibalism in a Sunday morning timeslot when Oda didn’t even go as far as to portray the grotesque nature of what Big Mom did but left enough leeway for viewers to draw their own conclusions. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 20, 2018

@0XMURADX0

One Piece #837…It’s safe to say that Big Mom is not a vegetarian!

Hosoda(Director) surprised me yet again, with captivating art direction, great storyboard & pace control, great music choices. Big Mom’s feasting was conveyed cleverly. Flashbacks are always better in the anime. pic.twitter.com/5Z73BdMfTa — Murad (@0XMURADX0) May 20, 2018

@tomorrow_d_ani

One Piece #837. Linlin ate three semlas after three kids shown in the screen, and then ate two semlas after two kids shown. pic.twitter.com/dc3ztXRbLw — Tomorrow D (@tomorrow_d_ani) May 20, 2018

@sniperofmyheart

I want to watch the new One Piece episode but all I can think of is someone on OPP saying Big Mom is as tall as a school bus and my first thought was they are both full of children — GiveUsTheFishUncle (@sniperofmyheart) May 20, 2018

@vincent5126

On One Piece Ep 837:

It made me see that Big Mom was once an innocent kid suffering eating fits that caused her to go on rampages. The horror of the last scene stems from the fact that, even in her adulthood, she never knew anything at all. — Mar Louie Vincent Reyes (@vincent5126) May 20, 2018

@lemonzhester

I didn’t know eating Semla could get so dark (Ep. 837, One Piece) pic.twitter.com/bcDkRH66Cb — 20GAYTEEN (@lemonzhester) May 20, 2018

@jackcallagy

One Piece 837 is in the Top 5 for best One Piece episode ever i am shook — jack (@jackcallagy) May 20, 2018

@thawhid_k

This anime episode of One Piece showed (through substitution) Big Mom eating Mother and the kids ? it was shocking in the manga too — Thawhid (@thawhid_k) May 20, 2018

@dandock

One Piece’s Big Mom is suuuper evil. But the more I think about her, the more I remember the Ishiro Honda quote: “Monsters are tragic beings. They are born too tall, too strong, too heavy. They are not evil by choice. That is their tragedy.” — Daniel Dockery (@dandock) May 21, 2018

