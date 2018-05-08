‘One Piece’ Shows Off Big Mom’s Terrifying Haki

After Luffy crashing Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, fans have been waiting for Big Mom to explode on One Piece. The Whole Cake Island has given the anime plenty of cool moments, but Big Mom’s latest display of power certainly is near the top of that list.

When Luffy is successfully able to show Big Mom the broken picture of Mother Carmel, Big Mom focused all of her rage and let out an extreme showing of her Conqueror’s Haki with a wail.

Bege previously explained that part of his plan was to get Big Mom to cry out in order for her Conqueror’s Haki to knock out most of the Charlotte Family. This would then make her weak and vulnerable to attack, and the poison missile Caesar developed.

Fans got to see the plan in motion as Luffy was able to dodge Katakuri and Oven in order to show Big Mom the photo. After Big Mom shuts down and tries to even put it together, she completely loses it and her Haki indeed completely knocks people unconscious. This even opened up the Vinsmokes so Sanji could break them from their candy bonds.

As the next episode will dive into Big Mom’s past and reveal why the picture of Mother Carmel is so important to her, and fans will see how that ties into her Haki outbursts. It’s just one of the many reasons she’s so fearsome too, as her power is immense when she is out of control.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.