‘One Piece’ Creator Teases Its Biggest Villain and Story Yet

This year marks a special year for One Piece, but the franchise will not let 2018 go to waste. This weekend, Jump Festa saw the franchise update fans about its upcoming arc, and Eiichiro Oda had a promising message to share.

After all, the artist did say One Piece is preparing to introduce its greatest villain yet.

During One Piece‘s panel at the convention, a letter by Oda was shared with attendees. Fans were able to translate the message for international fans, and you can check out part of Oda’s important update below:

“I’ll introduce one of the legends which lurks in One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way. Perhaps it will be something related to Whitebeard. Oops, it seems I’m being too talkative. Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look cute compared to that?”

So, there you have it. Oda says his next installment will make One Piece‘s most famous arc look cute in comparison. If that does not get you feeling hyped, then what else can Luffy do to raise your spirits?

Of course, fans of One Piece do know where Oda will take the manga next. The creator confirmed the manga will enter its ‘Wano Country’ arc once its wraps its current ‘Whole Cake Island’ schtick. Earlier this year, Kyoto held a special collaboration event with One Piece to usher in the Wano storyline early as Oda based much of the fictional country’s aesthetic off the historical city. When the ‘Wano Country’ arc does debut, fans can expect to embark on an adventure which they couldn’t have seen coming. So, here is to hoping the fans and One Piece‘s famous crew makes it out of the next arc in one piece!

