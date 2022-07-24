One Piece Highlights New Four Emperors Lineup in Final Saga Poster

One Piece has finally returned for the manga's final saga with its newest chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series is highlighting the new lineup for the Four Emperors with some special new art ahead of the grand finale. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda officially took an extended break earlier this Summer for the franchise's 25th Anniversary milestone and to get ready for the final saga of the series, and that meant fans have been stewing on some things for several weeks. One of the biggest was the reveal that we actually got a new Four Emperors line up.

With One Piece officially returning from its hiatus and kicking off the final saga of the series, Chapter 1054 of the manga has decided to start things off with a bang. Teasing the kinds of shake ups across the seas that fans will get to see over the rest of the series, the newest cover art for the chapter reveals a much cooler look at the new Four Emperors. While Red-Haired Shanks and Marshall D. Teech remain part of the line up, Luffy (in his Gear Fifth form) and Buggy have been added to the group to replace Kaido and Big Mom. Check out the poster below:

#ONEPIECE1054 #OnePiece

-

-

-

-

absolutely wild that this is the four emperors line up heading into the final saga pic.twitter.com/Yfvx36QixM — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 24, 2022

One of the final reveals before the manga officially ended the Wano Country arc was the fact that following Kaido and Big Mom's defeat, Luffy had been made one of the new Four Emperors of the sea. His bounty had been doubled following the fight as well, and now Luffy is one of the most notable faces in the sea overall. The surprising addition, of course, is Buggy as fans had last seen him scrambling against the Marines following the dissolution of the Seven Warlords system. He somehow worked his way into one of the highest positions in the seas overall.

Not only do fans need to see how Luffy moves forward as one of the new Four Emperors, but there are so many things happening outside of Wano that need to be explored with this final saga. Oda himself noted how he hopes to end the series in three years, but there's still so much left to explore that it's a wonder whether or not he will meet that prediction. But what do you think of the new Four Emperors line up? What are you hoping to see from the four of them next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!