One Piece Reveals New Wano Arc Designs for Carrot, More

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is heating up in the anime series, and with it comes a new cast of characters. Not only that, there will be several makeovers for the Straw Hats and other returning characters. Some of these new looks and characters have been shown off in the new opening theme sequence of the series already, many of them are still remaining a mystery before their official debut. But now that the Wano Country arc will be going beyond Luffy and Zoro’s adventures, the series is slowly revealing these new characters.

One Piece has shown off new character designs for Basil Hawkins (who has already made his debut), Holdem, the mysterious ninja Shinobu, and Carrot’s new look to blend into Wano. Check them out below thanks to @Amanomoon_ on Twitter!

#OnePiece Suite Character-Design des personnages de l'Arc Wano Kuni par Midori Matsuda avec cette fois Holdem, Basile Hawkins, Shinobu et Carrot

Basil Hawkins and Holdem are officially members of Kaido’s Beast Pirates, but Holdem is much lower on the totem pole. Without giving too much away, he’ll be causing a ruckus fairly soon and that ties into the other two characters included here. Shinobu is the mysterious shinobi introduced to the remaining Straw Hats who had been separated from Luffy after their initial crash landing into Wano. She’ll be playing a key role in the arc going forward.

As for Carrot, she didn’t appear in the opening theme of the anime series, and fans have been wondering what her role in the Wano Country arc was. This was an issue stemming from the original manga release of the arc, which has to balance a ton of characters. She’s relegated to the background for the most part, and it’s a bit disappointing considering her shining key moment in the Whole Cake Island arc.

But with the anime promising to flesh out the adventures a bit more than original series creator Eiichiro Oda was able to in the manga, her presence here seems to hint that she’ll be doing a bit more in the anime version of the events. But the debut of each of these new characters and looks is still up in the air as the last few episodes have been squarely focused on Luffy and Zoro.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.