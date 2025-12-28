One Piece Moment When Each Straw Hat Member Claims Luffy Will Become Pirate King

The protagonist in One Piece has a way of touching people’s hearts even with the smallest gestures. This applies to those living in the world of One Piece as well as the viewers who have been witnessing Luffy’s journey for years. A seemingly ordinary pirate from a small village in the East Blue claiming he will become the Pirate King isn’t something people would usually pay attention to. However, Luffy’s words carry weight through his actions, ideals, and his never-ending determination to achieve freedom. Among the many people Luffy has inspired, his crew members have the most unshakable faith in him.

They not only want to chase their own dreams but also provide their support so Luffy can become the Pirate King. The crew has been through several difficult situations over the years, and it’s their unwavering trust in their captain that keeps them going. It inspires them to become stronger and better in hopes of helping Luffy in any way they can. Each member of the crew has somehow been saved by Luffy, making their bonds and trust even stronger. The Straw Hat Pirates often declare their faith in Luffy becoming the Pirate King, resulting in some of the best scenes in the story.

9) Zoro Declares The New Reason Behind His Dream

Zoro’s dream of becoming the world’s greatest swordsman is a promise made to his childhood friend, Kuina. After her death, he has been carrying the dream for the two of them, but his determination was further solidified when he met Luffy. After being defeated by Mihawk, Zoro understood the difference in power between himself and the person who currently holds the title he is aiming for.

Humiliated by his crushing defeat, he raises the sword in his hand and declares that he will never lose a fight again. He proves his loyalty to Luffy by saying that he will strive to achieve his dream, since the future King of the Pirates deserves nothing less than the world’s greatest swordsman as his right-hand man.

8) Usopp’s Proclamation Is Still One of His Best Moments Ever

Usopp is usually afraid of clashing with his opponents head-on, but he always comes through in dire situations. The crew faced one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea as soon as they entered the Grand Line, an ordeal that’s challenging even for the most powerful pirates in the world. Despite his injuries and facing an opponent more powerful than him, Usopp didn’t believe a word Miss Merry Christmas said about Luffy’s death.

While his captain’s status was unknown at the time, Usopp refused to believe that Luffy would be taken down by the enemies so easily. He proclaimed that Luffy would become the Pirate King in the future, so it wouldn’t make any sense for him to die. Usopp stood his ground and didn’t let his enemy’s strength affect his unwavering faith in Luffy.

8) Brook Wants The World to Know That Luffy’s Dream Will Come True

Brook became a world-famous musician during the two years the crew was separated, while waiting to continue his journey with everyone. The Summit War changed the world in many ways, including the disappearance of Luffy, one of the most infamous pirates in the world. While Luffy and the crew members were training to become stronger than ever, the world was slowly beginning to forget the Straw Hat Pirates who shook the government to its very core.

However, Brook wouldn’t let Luffy’s story end like that, which is why, right before reuniting with his crew, he made a bold declaration to the world. He confirmed that not only is Luffy alive, but he is going to become the King of the Pirates.

6) Sanji Would Never Let Luffy Compromise His Dreams For Anyone

Sanji’s self-sacrificing nature forced him to leave the crew with Capone Bege without giving his friends any explanation. He didn’t resist after learning that his family was looking for him and wanted him to marry Big Mom’s daughter in hopes of forming an alliance. If Sanji had stayed with the crew, it would mean that Luffy would have to serve under Big Mom, a condition he could never accept.

Sanji didn’t believe that someone destined to become the Pirate King should be working beneath anyone, which is why he left in hopes that Luffy would continue his journey without him. However, just as much as Sanji values his captain, the same goes for Luffy, who can’t even think about achieving his dream without one of his closest friends by his side.

5) Chopper Wants The Next Generation to Know Luffy Can’t Be Easily Beaten

As a reindeer shunned by everyone around him, Chopper was finally accepted by Dr. Hiriluk, who looked after him for around a year before his tragic death. The blue-nosed reindeer spent a few years learning medicine from Dr. Kureha before he eventually found his true calling and became a pirate.

Inspired by the bravery and determination of Luffy, he finally found the courage to pursue his own dreams. This is why Chopper’s faith in Luffy is just as strong as that of the rest of the crew members. During the Punk Hazard Arc, he assured the scared kids that even someone as scary and powerful as Caesar Clown is no match for the future Pirate King.

4) Nami’s Loyalty Never Had Any Room For Doubt

Just like Usopp, Nami is often scared of powerful opponents, but even she has moments where backing down just isn’t an option. When faced against Ulti of the Beast Pirates, the best option for her was to escape, but that was easier said than done. To make things worse, Ulti kept headbutting Nami in order to force her to say that Luffy won’t become the Pirate King.

Ulti wanted the title for Kaido, which is why she didn’t want someone else to have the same dream. All Nami had to do was lie, and she would’ve been safe. However, just like all the Straw Hat Pirates, she had no doubt that Luffy would become the Pirate King, and her loyalty didn’t allow her to say otherwise.

3) Luffy’s Dream Gives Franky The Strength to Stand Against Big Mom

The situation in Wano turned from bad to worse when Big Mom formed an alliance with Kaido. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies already had their hands full with Kaido and his crew members, but Big Mom’s arrival made victory seem even more out of reach. However, it would take a lot more than just Emperors of the Sea to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates.

Just when Nami and Franky encountered Big Mom, an opponent far more powerful than them, the crew’s navigator suggested they run away. However, Franky wouldn’t back down without a fight in front of an Emperor, not when he’s supposed to be following the future Pirate King.

2) Jinbe Won’t Let a Mere Yonko Overwhelm Him

While Jinbe officially joined the crew in the Wano Country Arc, he was still considered a member during Whole Cake Island. Having served under Big Mom since Whitebeard’s death, he finally decided to leave her crew and join Luffy’s journey. Unfortunately, Big Mom’s powers allowed her to target her victims’ fear of death and manifest their life essence as a tangible substance.

This way, she could take years or decades off someone’s life, often killing them in the process, just so she could set an example that no one can desert her crew without consequences. However, Jinbe wouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. He boldly declared that as a member of the future Pirate King’s crew, he couldn’t be scared of a mere Emperor of the Sea, proving once again how strongly he believed in his new Captain.

1) Robin Knows Luffy Has The Best Allies to Achieve His Dream

During the Onigashima Raid, Robin came through when Sanji called out for her help to defeat Black Maria. She was genuinely happy that one of her closest friends was relying on her and trusted that she would save him. She acknowledged Sanji’s strength and his refusal to betray his morals even when facing a dangerous situation. While many would laugh at him for not fighting back against women even when they are his enemies, his chivalry is what makes him special.

When facing Black Maria, Robin declared that someone like Sanji is worthy of being one of the Wings of the Pirate King. She not only proclaimed her faith in Luffy fulfilling his goal, but also declared that he needs Sanji and Zoro by his side.

