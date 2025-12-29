One Piece May Have Wrapped Up Its 26-Year Run, But It Will Return to Fulfill a Nearly 25-Year-Old Promise

On December 28, 2025, One Piece brought an end to its legendary run that spanned more than 26 years. However, the anime’s return next year will also mark the fulfillment of a promise made to fans nearly 25 years ago. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is known for its deeply intertwined narrative, often laying the groundwork for major developments far in advance. While the series has consistently hidden foreshadowing for iconic events and characters, it also planted the seeds for a storyline that was subtly introduced back in June 2001, in One Piece Episode 71.

Titled “A Huge Duel! Giant Dorry and Brogy,” the episode first revealed the existence of the giants and mentioned the legendary nation of Elbaph. Captivated by the giants and their warrior spirit, the Straw Hats vowed that they would one day visit this massive land. Nearly 25 years later, that promise is finally set to be fulfilled, as the conclusion of One Piece’s 26-year run has confirmed Elbaph as the crew’s next destination. As a result, the anime’s return in 2026 will begin by honoring this long-standing promise, taking fans on the Straw Hats’ long-awaited adventure in the land of giants, Elbaph.

One Piece’s Anime Return in 2026 Will Begin With the Elbaph Arc, an Adventure 25 Years in the Making

One Piece’s next arc has been confirmed as the Elbaph arc, with visuals and teasers for the upcoming grand adventure already revealed. The anime will return on April 5, launching this long-awaited journey with mysteries already in place, as the final moments of One Piece Episode 1155 teased that someone is awaiting the Straw Hats’ arrival in the nation of Elbaph. This adds another layer of significance to an adventure nearly 25 years in the making. The Elbaph arc has the potential to become one of the most standout arcs in the anime, as the series continues to deepen its narrative and develop characters whose stories are set to unfold in this next chapter.

While exploring the land of the giants is expected to be visually mesmerizing, the arc will also be highly significant due to Luffy’s Gear Five form, which is closely tied to the giants. Fans are likely to learn more about Luffy’s strongest transformation and its deeper connections to Nika and Joy Boy. At the same time, the series has hinted at other key figures, including the mysterious Loki, who has been teased multiple times, as well as the return of the Straw Hats’ giant allies, Hajrudin and his pirate crew, in this massive setting.

Furthermore, with Shanks being closely associated with Elbaph, fans may also see more of the Red-Haired Pirates and gain further insight into his character. However, the most important reason the Elbaph arc could become one of the best in One Piece to date is its role as a major gateway into the final saga. As a result, the anime’s return in 2026 will not only fulfill an adventure promised nearly 25 years ago but may also begin tying together the lore of the series as it moves toward the climax of the franchise.

