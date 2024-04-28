One Piece Episode 1103 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece's anime has reached an intense new part of the Egghead Arc, and the anime has dropped the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 1103! One Piece has been impressing fans over the last few weeks with the first real conflict of the arc as Luffy brought back his Gear 5 form in order to take on Rob Lucci in a major rematch. It was here that the gap in power between the both of them was made clear, but it was also made clear that there were things that both sides needed to focus on more as chaos continues to break out across the Future Island laboratory.

With Dr. Vegapunk seeking the Straw Hats' help in escaping the island, and CP-0 leading the Marines on a major assault on the laboratory to take out the scientist, it's now revealed that One Piece is only going to get more chaotic as the Egghead Arc continues. But those battles are only a small fragment of what will be revealed as Jewelry Bonney also is seeking to take out Dr. Vegapunk in order to somehow turn back the clock on what happened to her father. Teasing that we'll start to get that explanation in the next episode, you can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1103 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1103

One Piece Episode 1103 is titled "Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "What could the scientist be thinking? Even when cornered by Bonney, Vegapunk remains silent on why he modified Kuma. However, the daughter's intense feelings for her father outweigh his determination, and she pries the door open to the truth! Premiering in Japan on Sunday, May 5th (and Saturday, May 4th internationally), One Piece Episode 1103 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the unfolding chaos of the Egghead Arc.