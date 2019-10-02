One Piece Reveals the Rocks Pirates’ Goal

With the possibility of a Buster Call coming down the pike (the military’s most powerful attack that has been known to decimate entire islands), the time has come to explore the past of the Grand Line. This most recent chapter of One Piece has dropped several bombshells for readers, one of which includes more details about the Rocks Pirates. Thought of as one of the greatest pirate crews of all time, the Rocks Pirates had a few different goals that put them into direct conflict with both Monkey D Garp and Gol D Roger.

The first goal that united the Rocks Pirates was to attempt to make a name for themselves as individuals. By combining their forces, these band of pirates that included Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom hoped to make themselves nefarious the world over. Creating an environment where the world was theres, the Rocks Pirates would fight the military almost as much as they would fight one another. Kaido and Big Mom clearly hated one another recently, though Wano Country has had them uniting once again to take over the world.

Another goal that the Rocks Pirates had was specifically centered around their leader, appropriately named Captain Rocks. Captain Rocks was looking to take over the world and lead it under his iron fist. Unfortunately for the Captain and his crew, they were stopped during the “Incident of God Valley” wherein the military combined their might with pirates in the form of a partnership between Monkey D Garp and Gol D Roger.

Captain Rocks is revealed to have died long ago, but we wonder if the leader of the Rocks Pirates truly is deceased or whether he may in fact be hiding out somewhere in an attempt to find the perfect time to continue his quest to take over the world.

