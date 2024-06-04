One Piece Cosplay is in The Clouds With Big Mom

One Piece's Wano Arc was easily one of the biggest storylines in the shonen franchise's history. While Kaido and the Beast Pirates caused the lion's share of problems for both the Straw Hat Pirates and the denizens of the isolated nation, the villainous Big Mom was also looking to get revenge on Monkey D. Luffy. Not caring who gets in her way, the leader of Cake Island remains one of the biggest villains of the franchise and one cosplayer has brought her, and her clouds, to life.

Big Mom isn't just a threat thanks to her large stature but as a result of the Devil Fruit she had ingested earlier in her life, the Soru Soru no Mi. Thanks to this edible, Charlotte has the power to steal the souls of those who are terrified of her, which comes in quite handy throughout her life. Once she has souls at her disposal, she can infuse them into objects that are dubbed "Homies", which are the clouds that linger around the villainess. As we witness in the shonen franchise, Big Mom is able to create Homies including the likes of Zeus, Hera, and Prometheus.

Big Mom And Her Clouds: An Anime Team Like No Other

Zeus and Prometheus had long been allies to Big Mom, but the former switched allegiances thanks to the events of the Wano Arc. While Zeus nearly died as a result of his betrayal of the Wano villain, he found a "new home" with Nami and her climate-controlling baton that she has wielded for some time. With the final saga in full swing, Nami and Zeus are sure to continue to have big roles to play in the Thousand Sunny.

Those hoping to see Big Mom arrive in the live-action Netflix series might be waiting for some time. The villain first appears in One Piece's anime in episode 571, meaning that we will be waiting many years, and many seasons, to see the Cake Island villain hit the streaming service. Considering how big Big Mom is when it comes to her physical stature, Netflix will most likely need to use some clever computer-generated special effects to bring her to life.

