One Piece Cosplay Creepily Recreates Buggy's Powers

When it came to recreating some of the heroes and villains of One Piece in Netflix's live-action adaptation, there were many anime fans who wondered how the streaming service would bring Eiichiro Oda's characters to life. One of the wildest villains of the franchise, Buggy, was brought to life thanks to actor Jeff Ward and quickly became a fan-favorite for fans, old and new, of the Grand Line. To help celebrate the clown pirate, one cosplayer has used some ingenious body paint to show off Buggy's Devil Fruit powers.

Buggy as a character has been One Piece's most prevalent example of "failing upwards" in the series. While the red-nosed swashbuckler does have some terrifying abilities thanks to Bara Bara no Mi, these abilities have a tough time stacking up to some of the other wild powers that sail the Grand Line. Buggy has powers that allow him to separate all of his body parts and hurl them at opponents in a string of attacks that can often be deadly. With One Piece's live-action series already confirmed for a second season thanks to its success on Netflix, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Buggy play a big role in the adaptation's return if it sticks close to the source material.

Buggy's Chop Chop Body Paint

The latest chapters of One Piece's manga explore the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece and set the stage for Buggy to play a big role. Unfortunately for the Clown Pirate, it's not quite the role that he might have wanted, as he has been kidnapped by Crocodile and Mihawk as they form the Cross Guild organization. Convincing his captors to set sail to find the One Piece treasure, it would seem that the Cross Guild and the Straw Hat Pirates might be on a collision course.

2023 has easily been one of the biggest years for One Piece in recent memory, and it might just take the crown for the biggest year for the shonen franchise of all time. Whether it be via the manga, anime series, and/or live-action adaptation, expect Buggy to be a part of the shonen universe's lore.

