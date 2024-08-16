One Piece Cosplay Brings Buggy’s Devil Fruit Power to Life

Buggy has always been one of the most colorful and recognizable villains in One Piece’s long history. The former member of the Whitebeard Pirates isn’t anywhere near as strong as the likes of Luffy, Shanks, Zoro, Kaido, or other swashbucklers on the Grand Line, but he has managed to “fail upwards”. Buggy was able to claim the title of “Warlord of the Sea” and has become a figurehead for the new organization known as the Cross Guild. Thanks to the Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit, the clown pirate has a set of skills unlike anything else in the shonen world and a cosplayer has scarily brought the powers to the real world.

Buggy became one of the biggest breakout stars of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation, as actor Jeff Ward was able to capture both the menace and mirth of the clown that caused some serious headaches for the Straw Hat Pirates early on. As the Netflix series continues to follow its source material, Buggy will most likely have a role to play in season two. One of the biggest locales that the Straw Hats might visit is Loguetown, the village where Gol D. Roger meet his fate and Buggy made his comeback in this locale right outside the Grand Line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Buggy Loses His Head

The Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit allows Buggy to separate his limbs from his body in an unsettling display. On top of losing his limbs, however, the true strength of his power lies in the face that the pirate clown has the ability to keep control of his extremities once they are separated. As has been seen in One Piece’s history, Buggy has put this power to good effect but he still is a long away from tackling some of the bigger bads of the Grand Line.

While Buggy is searching for the One Piece in the series’ final saga, he has quite the hurdle to overcome as a part of the Cross Guild. Rather than being seen as a partner by Mihawk and Crocodile, the clown has instead been a hostage that is being held up by his head. Buggy might have fallen upward but that fact has landed him in some serious hot water.

Want to see what the future holds for Buggy in the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Straw Hat Pirates and their villains.