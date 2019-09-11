One Piece Fan Got Ripped for This Impressive Zoro Cosplay

When it comes to cosplay, fans can do whatever they want. Regardless of their age or looks, fans can bring any character to life with their unique style. Still, there are those fans who’ll go to great lengths to shape their bodies after anime fighters, and one fan went above with their take on One Piece.

Recently, a cosplayer known as Elffi hit up fans on Twitter to showcase their new One Piece look. The fan said they spent six months training hard to get a body like Roronoa Zoro’s own in order to pull off their impressive look.

“Here it is. My Roronoa Zoro cosplay from One Piece,” Elffi wrote. “6 months of hard training so I could be in the best shape of my life. Costume, wig, makeup etc. all by me. I wore this at Connichi (Germany) yesterday.”

As you can see above, Elffi did not spare any expense when it came to training. The cosplay has a torso as defined as Zoro if not more so. His arms are perfectly sculpted with muscle, and his pecs are even more so. Given the fan’s choice to bring post-timeskip Zoro to life, there is more skin showing in this look, and he definitely put in the work to make the swordsman come off authentic.

Now, fans are wondering whether Elffi will tackle any other characters from One Piece. Sanji tends to keep himself covered up, but the anime cosplayer could pull off a mean take on the chef. Perhaps the only character which cosplayers might struggle to beef up for is Franky and, well – that is to be expected. The pirate is a cyborg after all!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.