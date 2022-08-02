One Piece Cosplay Gives Zoro an Upgrade

Roronoa Zoro was one of the first Straw Hats to join Luffy's crew and he continues to be a valued ally to the swashbucklers in One Piece. With the Final Arc beginning in the manga, Zoro is going to have his work cut out for him as the main Shonen heroes continue searching for the One Piece treasure. Now, a cosplayer straight out of Japan took the opportunity to not only bring Zoro to life but also give the green-haired swordsman a serious upgrade.

One Piece isn't just set to hit the world of live-action thanks to cosplayers, as Netflix is continuing to work on the upcoming television series for the Straw Hat Pirates. Set to be the first live-action western take on Luffy and crew, Zoro himself will be played by actor Mackenyu, who is no stranger to the world of anime adaptations. Mackenyu played the role of Enishi Yukishiro in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies as well as Scar in the Fullmetal Alchemist sequels that arrived in Japan earlier this summer. The actor who will play Zoro was also recently announced to play Seiya in the upcoming Knights Of The Zodiac live-action movie, showing just how popular he has become when it comes to live-action anime films.

One Reddit User shared a video of this amazing Zoro cosplayer who looks as though they were ripped directly from the pages of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen series which has finally entered into the last storyline of the series and has, tentatively, three years more of stories before drawing to its end:

Zoro ultimately wasn't the one to defeat Kaido during the War For Wano Arc but was able to deliver some staggering blows to the Beast Pirate Captain who could transform into a dragon. With the last storyline seemingly set to throw some new challenges at Luffy and company, Zoro is definitely going to have to use all the tricks at his disposal when it comes to achieving Monkey's dream of becoming the king of the pirates.

What do you think of this take on the Straw Hat who is aiming to be the world's greatest swordsman? Do you think Zoro will be able to survive the final chapters of One Piece?