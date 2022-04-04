One Piece: Red Poster Reveals Zoro’s New Punk Look

One Piece is just about ready to bring its fifteenth feature film to fans if you can believe it. After more than 20 years, Luffy is still at it, and his next movie promises to showcase his entire crew with style. So of course, fans are going gaga over Zoro and his new poster for One Piece: Red.

The update dropped this week courtesy of Toei Animation. The poster, which can be found below, shows Zoro in a brand-new look. And given its chain and leather accents, well – it is hard to overlook how punk rock the hero looks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/newworldartur/status/1510818539502018560?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Zoro is dressed in a leather jacket complete with studs and a large chain to one side. A ruffled white shirt completes the look, and it is untucked as you’d expect. The rest of Zoro’s look comes together with leather trousers and black boots with blue buckles. The color matches one of Zoro’s hilts, and his three katanas are easily accessible in this shot.

As you can see, Zoro is wearing an outfit after Prince’s own heart with all its ruffles and hard-rock tones. It is similar to Luffy’s outfit in One Piece: Red, so you can assume the rest of the Straw Hats will look just as punk. There is no telling how far Brook will take this aesthetic, but honestly? The musician can do no wrong here.

READ MORE: One Piece: Red Highlights Luffy in Latest Poster | One Piece and Digimon Delay New Episodes Following Toei Animation Hack | One Piece: What We Know About Luffy’s Real Devil Fruit

Right now, fans can expect to see the full gang in action this August when One Piece Film: Red goes live in Japan. The anime should also be back on the air before much longer, but Toei Animation has not given an official return date. The show, along with several others, has been put on indefinite hiatus following a hack at Toei Animation.

What do you think of this brand-new poster? How excited are you for One Piece to drop its new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.