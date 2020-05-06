One Piece Creator Gives Update On Status Of Anime And Manga During Pandemic

✖

Like many other anime and manga series, the story of Luffy and his crew of swashbucklers in One Piece has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic has seen some bumps in the road to releasing the latest installments of the story, but Eiichiro Oda has recently given fans a brand new update on the progression of the series! With the popular story arc of Wano Country in full swing, fans of the franchise are waiting with bated breath for the latest chapters from both the anime and the manga to be released though they might have to wait a tad longer than usual!

Eiichiro Oda has been working tirelessly on the franchise of One Piece since the manga began in 1997, consistently touted for his insane work regiment in producing the printed series. With the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates sailing across the Grand Line coming out at a steady clip, Oda proves his character here by sharing with his fans the recent update on whether or not there will be future interruptions for the series in both the anime and the manga. Unfortunately for fans, it seems as though there will definitely be some hiccups when it comes to the release schedule moving forward in the near future.

The Official One Piece Twitter Account shared a release statement from Eiichiro Oda, letting fans know that the chapters and episodes of the series will see some delays in the future as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic that has affected so many industries across the board:

We received a new message from Oda-san. Hoping you continue to enjoy ONE PIECE! pic.twitter.com/LSvh4a9v0P — ONE PIECEスタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) May 6, 2020

With anime series like Naruto, Digimon, and several others being affected, it's no surprise to see that care and consideration is going into the well being of the workers who put both One Piece's anime and manga together, as there are simply some times where congregating isn't avoidable. With the pandemic stressing the need for "social distancing", creative ways around some of the former tasks requiring group proximity have to be thought of in order to "flatten the curve".

One Piece's latest story line is considering by many to be one of the best of the franchise, introducing a new country and some crazy battles in the mix.

What do you think of Eiichiro Oda's statement to fans with regards to One Piece's delays? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.