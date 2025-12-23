One Piece Creator Teases The Introduction of The Man With The Burn Scar

Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece manga is currently in its Final Saga and still has several years left before reaching its conclusion. The series began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997 and became the best-selling manga of all time. Last year, the story entered its Elbaph Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga, bringing the Straw Hats one step closer to Laugh Tale. Even more than 28 years since the manga’s debut, the story has countless mysteries left to unravel. The Final Saga is bringing one plot twist after another as fans get closer to the truth about the Void Century. Thanks to its massive popularity, One Piece is always at the center of attention during major anime and manga conventions.

During Jump Festa 2026, the series announced several exciting updates along with the Elbaph Arc release date and trailer. Just like each year, the official X handle of One Piece shared a long message by Oda where the mangaka mentions everything fans need to look forward to in 2026. While Oda didn’t share any useful information on the anime remake and upcoming film, he hyped the manga as the flashback reaches its conclusion. Additionally, among the several character introductions, he also confirmed that the mysterious Man With the Burn Scar will make his appearance.

Who Is the Man With The Burn Scar in One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

The mysterious character was first mentioned in Chapter 1056, when Killer, the vice-captain of the Kid Pirates, states that they need to find the Man With the Burn Scar if they wish to join the war for One Piece. Chapter 1081 mentions the mysterious character again, implying that the man has Devil Fruit powers that allow him to create giant ocean vortexes and swallow everything near him if anyone tries to get close to him. The series revealed that the fourth Road Poneglyph, the final piece of the puzzle Luffy needs, is currently with the mysterious man.

The only way to pinpoint Laugh Tale’s location is hidden in the four Road Poneglyphs, each having coordinates of a certain place. Once all the coordinates have been found, the point that meets at the center will lead the crew to Laugh Tale. So far, the Straw Hat Pirates only have information from three Road Poneglyphs. Luffy and his crew must meet the mysterious man if they wish to reach Laugh Tale, and it’s evident that the character will arrive sooner than expected. Whether the Man With the Burn Scar, often referred to as the Man Marked by Flames, is an ally or enemy to Luffy has yet to be known.

Oda’s message also implies that the crew will soon be heading towards Laugh Tale, the final island where all the treasure of Gol D. Roger is hidden. The ongoing Elbaph Arc in the manga commenced a crucial backstory before Luffy and the others join the fight against the villains. If the Man With the Burn Scar were to make an appearance next year, it would be evident that he will be introduced during the Elbaph Arc.

