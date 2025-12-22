One Piece Creator Reveals the Series Is Closer to the End Than Ever as It Speeds Up

One Piece has been working through its Final Saga for the last few years, and the creator behind it all revealed that the long running series is closer to the end that ever in a new update shared with fans. One Piece initially kicked off the Final Saga back in 2022 with the start of the Egghead Arc, and it’s been clear ever since that the series is truly going to come to an end. With long running theories being answered one way or another, the series has been setting the stage for that grand finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece was one of the many franchises taking the stage as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this past weekend, and it was here that series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a special message with fans teasing the projects coming in the next year. Oda revealed some big teases about the future of the manga, and revealed that the story was going to be moving at a “breakneck speed” next year with some massive developments setting up the endgame.

One Piece Is Speeding Towards the End

Courtesy of Toei Animation

“After what you could call a very long flashback, or at least a little glimpse into history that I’m sure has given you a different perspective on Elbaph, we ended things with a bang, a now things are about to get crazy,” One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda began. “Will we get to the island that only King of the Pirates had previously reached? ‘The man with the burn scar’ will appear! Characters who’d never met before will finally meet! Another pair of characters will come face to face! I think next year will be a year of encounters.” It sounds like it’s going to be a stacked year of events.

Looking ahead to all of the major encounters and plans that Oda has in place for the next year of One Piece’s manga, Oda also addressed concerns fans have about his health as he also reveals the story is speeding up as it gets closer to the end, “The story will be moving at a breakneck speed, but since I’ve aged—much to my chagrin—I’ll take the liberty of maintaining my own health as we continue sailing next year at the fastest One Piece speed. Festivities ahead! Get ready for a spectacular year!

When Is One Piece Actually Going to End?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Though One Piece has made a lot of progress in the past three years since the Final Saga was first announced, it still feels like there are a ton of developments that need to happen before Luffy and the Straw Hats even sniff the One Piece treasure. The teases in this statement such as an island where only the King of the Pirates has reached might be teasing the final island, Laugh Tale, but could also be referring to the mysterious “Lodestar Island” that Roger mentioned in one of the flashbacks too.

That’s not even to mention all of the other flashbacks still needed to flesh out the Void Century, and everything taking place in the actual final battle too. However that final war for the One Piece takes its shape, if it’s anything like Wano, Marineford, or other monumental battles, it’s going to take three to five years to play out themselves. There’s still so much ground to cover even as it starts speeding up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!