One Piece Debuts Stunning New Eyecatches for the Anime’s Return

When it comes to eyecatches, One Piece is the king of them. Eyecatches are the short animation previews before and after a commercial break. Eyecatches have become less necessary in the growing ad-free streaming world, but Japanese anime keeps the practice alive. One Piece has always had the strongest eyecatches in the business, dating back to the original wanted posters from the first 206 episodes. The mainline series made its triumphant return in April 2025 after a brief hiatus, returning to the Egghead Island arc. Even though the show is in the same arc as before it took its hiatus, Toei Animation celebrated One Piece‘s exciting return with a new opening and pair of eyecatches.

These new preview animations offer plenty of tantalizing teases for the story arc’s future, including the surprise cameo of the arc’s forthcoming antagonist. Egghead Island has become one of the more surprising fan-favorite storylines in the entire saga, giving fans jaw-dropping plot twists and stunning animation. The series continues to push boundaries, exuding an exhilarating tone and chaotic animation style. The eyecatches exemplify One Piece’s growing ambition, showcasing a stronger sense of direction and atmosphere. Fans are experiencing a new golden age of One Piece animation and could look forward to many more excitements in the Egghead Island arc.

One Piece‘s New Eyecatches Reveal New Antagonist

One Piece returns with new animation previews for the commercial breaks, with the first eyecatch focusing on the Strawhats and the second one with Vegapunk and his satellites. The first eyecatch has Luffy, in his Gear Fifth form, and the rest of his crew about to face down a mysterious being within the dark skies. Two bright red eyes shine through the clouds, giving the animation an ominous atmosphere. The second eyecatch has Vegapunk driving in a bubble vehicle with the rest of his satellites, except for York, for obvious reasons.

While the second eyecatch is a light and fun piece of animation, the first one is intentionally foreboding, foreshadowing the arc’s darker direction. The red eyes represent Saint Saturn, one of the five elders who run the World Government. The eyecatch also gives viewers a nice preview of Saturn’s alternate form, with a shadowy figure forming through the dark skies. Egghead Island originally began as a goofy and fivorlous little adventure where the Strawhats meet the world’s most intelligent person. The arc then devolves into a depressing and malicious storyline that has Luffy face the closest thing to a demon yet in the series.

What Is Egghead Island About?

After helping to liberate Wano from Kado’s rule, Luffy and his crew ended up on Egghead Island, the most technologically advanced island in the world. After encountering giant robots and holograms so real they hurt, they quickly meet Dr. Vegapunk, the smartest man on the planet, who has been heavily foreshadowed in the series for years. From there, the entire arc spirals out of control, with the Strawhats forced to fight against old enemies, clones of the Seven Warlords, a man made of light, and an eldritch evil. The anime covers around half of the arc before going into its hiatus and releasing the Special Edited Version of the Fishman Island arc. The second half of the Egghead Island anime will cover some of the arc’s best moments, including Kuma’s backstory, Luffy versus Kizaru, and Saint Saturn entering the battlefield.

H/T: @prymbanega on X (formerly Twitter)