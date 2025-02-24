One Piece Finally Explains One Huge Egghead Mystery

While One Piece’s Egghead Arc gave fans the answers to many mysteries, it simultaneously also left them with even more questions than before, particularly about the Five Elders, who have finally stepped forth into the limelight as the series’ penultimate antagonists along with Imu. The biggest of these mysteries surrounding the Five Elders was their ability to instantly teleport to Egghead from the Holy Land using peculiar pentagrams, which recent chapters have revealed was an ability also possessed by the Holy Knights. That said, the latest chapter of the Elbaf arc has finally revealed more about these summoning circles and the curious mechanics behind them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1140 of One Piece sees Gunko create another summoning circle on Elbaf to summon two new members of the Holy Knights—Saint Sommers and Saint Killingham, who teleport to Elbaf much like Gunko and Shamrock did with a flash of black lightning. The chapter also reveals that these summoning circles are called abyss pentagrams with St. Killingham further specifying that only those with a particular mark can pass through them.

One Piece Finally Explains the Five Elders and the Holy Knights’ Teleportation Ability

With One Piece’s blue planet consisting mostly of oceans and tiny scattered islands as well as infamously dangerous seas like the Grand Line, it would be an understatement to say that One Piece‘s world is extremely difficult to navigate and traverse. The four seas separated by the Red Line and the Calm Belts which are teeming with Sea Kings also further complicate travel which is why the Five Elders’ ability to instantly teleport from Mariejois to anywhere they wished was seen as an instant gamechanger when introduced on Egghead.

These demonic pentagrams seemed only to add to the demonic aura of the Five Elders and their yokai-inspired transformations. That said, there were still many unanswered questions about the summoning ability, who exactly it belonged to, and how it functioned, and some if not all of these questions have finally been answered in Chapter 1138. The latest chapter clearly sees Gunko stretch out her arm and create an abyss pentagram from which the two newly introduced Holy Knights are summoned with a flash of lightning and smoke.

It is important to note that the abyss pentagram Gunko creates is similar to the one she and Shamrock used to teleport to Elbaf in Chapter 1134. That said, it does differ from the ones used by the Five Elders in Chapter 1110, with their pentagrams each having a number from one to five within the circle for reasons unknown. It is also still unclear whether this ability to summon the abyss pentagrams is one that every member of the Holy Knights and Five Elders possesses, though it is clear that this ability is not exclusively Gunko’s as Saint Saturn also performed the summoning back on Egghead in Chapter 1109.

As for the “mark” mentioned by Saint Killingham, it is possible that this could be the circular marking on Saint Sommers’ left forearm, which is visible before he puts on his clothes. The rest of the Hoy Knights also don long-sleeved coats which could be covering a similar mark on their forearms, though this is only speculation so far. Regardless, the abyss pentagrams will likely be a huge part of the Holy Knights’ evil plan to subjugate Elbaf, which means fans will likely learn more about the ability and its origins soon enough.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.