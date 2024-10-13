One Piece Orders Special Anime Remake for Fish-Man Island Arc

One Piece‘s anime is about to kick off a historic hiatus for the series, but thankfully fans will be treated to a whole new take on the Fish-Man Island arc for the next few months! One Piece has made some major announcements for the anime’s immediate future, and each of them have shaken up things in quite big ways. With the anime officially marking its 25th anniversary of its very first broadcast on October 20th, One Piece is preparing for some big changes as it gears up for the return of the Egghead Arc some time next year. But in the meantime, fans will be treated to some newly produced episodes.

While One Piece: Egghead Arc will be going on hiatus until some time in April 2025, fans will get to see the Fish-Man Island arc in a whole new way with the release of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga. This is a newly edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc episodes of the One Piece anime that will be including updates to the lighting, sound production and more to make it more in line with the current way the anime is produced. You can check out the announcement poster for the new One Piece remake below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

What’s New in One Piece: Fish-Man Island Remake?

Beginning on October 27th in Japan and streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a re-edited version of the One Piece anime’s previous episodes. While this arc originally took a year to air for its original broadcast across 58 episodes, this new version of the anime will be condensed into 21 episodes instead. One Piece producer Ryuta Koike explained that it’s not to be seen as a compilation, but more that they actually rebuilt the arc from scratch and edited into the new 21 episodes.

This new version of the arc will fall more in line visually with the current One Piece anime with thicker outlines, different lighting, Dolby Atmos quality audio, and adjustments to the character visuals overall. It’s meant to be seen as an experience that everyone can jump into, and an experience that newer fans will be able to jump into these classic episodes if they had not seen them before. Given how important Fish-Man Island ends up being to the future of the series, it does make quite a lot of sense to see that it was this arc given the remake treatment. You can check out more of the comparison visuals below to see the differences.

https://twitter.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1845443808747716986

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga will also feature a newly updated episode previews (as Koike explained that the newly edited episodes necessitated new previews) along with new opening and ending theme sequences as well. The new opening is titled “We go! ~Straw Hat Pirates ver.” as performed by the Straw Hat Pirates’ voice cast, and the new ending theme is “Sailing,” as performed by BE:FIRST. This new remake will be broadcast in the weeks between the Egghead Arc.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is currently on hiatus until April 2025 while the anime staff goes on a “charging phase” to better produce the series in the future. Following the release of One Piece Episode 1122, One Piece will be airing a new special, One Piece Fan Letter, on October 20th with the new Fish-Man Island remake episodes beginning their run the week after. So One Piece fans will still have quite a lot to enjoy, and not to mention that Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga is still releasing new chapters continuing through the Final Saga of the series overall.