One Piece Editor Gushes Over Stampede’s Global Success

You won’t find many that don’t agree that this has been one of the biggest years for the franchise of One Piece. With the current story line taking place in the anime and manga following the Straw Hat Pirates as they traverse the isolationist nation of Wano, fans both old and new are jumping onto the series at a dizzying rate. Recently, another feather in the pirate franchise’s cap comes in the form of its fourteenth feature length film, One Piece: Stampede, which has been the most successful movie for the series to date. Now, an editor for One Piece can’t hold back his excitement over this revelation!

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared a recent interview with editor Takuma Naito, revealing that not only did he and a friend cry when they watched the movie in theaters for the first time, but were astonished when other patrons began signing one of the movie’s songs in tandem during the screening:

ONE PIECE editor Naito talked about Wano arc and Stampede 4 days ago. According to Oda, Wano arc is a story which is heavily related to the final chapter of OP. Here is my summary. BTW, the last pic is a small spoiler about how many pages next chapter (963) will contain. pic.twitter.com/OWmjOi52CZ — sandman (@sandman_AP) November 18, 2019

One Piece’s popularity has never been higher, with the most recent movie focusing the “camera” on the Straw Hat Pirates as they battle other swashbucklers at the “Pirate Expo” in order to find some new lost treasure from Gol D. Roger. With nearly every pirate that has appeared in the franchise making their presence known in One Piece: Stampede, it’s no wonder that it has skyrocketed in terms of word of mouth and profits made.

Monkey D. Luffy and his friends have definitely had a busy year, but as the “War of Wano” continues to inch ever closer, its clear that this is no time for them to rest.

