One Piece: Dr. Vegapunk English Dub Voice Actor Announced

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be kicking off its run with the English dub release of the anime later this Summer, and the anime is starting things out by announcing the voice actor bringing the scientist to life! The Egghead Arc is the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga series overall, and with it the anime’s release has started to set the stage for that grand finale. While the year has already seen the Japanese release make it way through this arc, the English dub has quickly caught up and ready to start its run.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be the first time in a while that the Japanese and English dubbed releases will be airing through the same arc, and now the building blocks have been set as the dub is getting closer to its digital release date in stores later this Summer. Toei Animation has officially announced the first new addition to the cast, Kent Williams (Dr. Gero, Supreme Kai in Dragon Ball, Kuro in One Piece), as the voice actor behind Dr. Vegapunk himself. Check out the announcement below:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

The English dub release for One Piece: Egghead Arc starts with the upcoming launch of One Piece Season 15 Voyage 1 Episode 1086-1096, which will be officially available for digital purchase beginning on August 17th. Then they will be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on September 17th, so it won’t be long before fans get to see the new Dr. Vegapunk in action after hearing about him in passing through the series for such a long time.

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio as well. The newest episodes of the Japanese audio version for One Piece: Egghead Arc are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead.