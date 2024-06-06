One Piece: Egghead Arc Dub World Premiere Announced

One Piece's English dub will finally be kicking off the Egghead Arc, and it will be hosting its world premiere during Anime Expo 2024 next month! One Piece's English dub release has been firing on all cylinders ever since it kicked back into action back in 2019. Picking up from where it left off with the Punk Hazard Arc, fans have seen the anime quickly catch up to date with the original Japanese broadcast of the series with every arc seen since. As the dub prepares to reach the end of the Wano Country arc soon, it's time to begin what's next.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise, and Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that they will be hosting the world premiere for Episodes 1090 and 1091 of One Piece's English dub release as part of a special panel during Anime Expo on Friday, July 5th. This is the first two episodes of the Egghead Arc now currently airing in Japan, so this will be the first real time the Japanese and English language dub releases have been in the same arc of the anime.

What Is One Piece: Egghead Arc?

One Piece: Egghead Arc sees Luffy and the Straw Hats head to Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory on the titular Egghead island. You can currently check out the newest episodes of Japanese language release of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. New additions to the cast for the arc includes the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York. But the English dub voice cast for these specific characters have yet to be announced as of this publication.

A digital release date for One Piece: Egghead Arc's English dub has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication either, so fans anxious for these new episodes will definitely need to mark their calendars during Anime Expo during the July 5-7 weekend. As of right now, One Piece's dub is currently available to streaming with Crunchyroll up to Episode 1073 as well as available to purchase with digital platforms. With this being the final stretch of episodes for the Wano Country arc, it won't be much longer before the dub catches up!