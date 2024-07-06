One Piece: Egghead Arc Dub Release Date Announced

One Piece‘s English dub release is closer to catching up to the Japanese launch than ever as they have now set a release date for the Egghead Arc’s dub debut! It’s been a very eventful few years for the One Piece anime ever since work on the English dub release resumed back in 2019. Picking up from the events of the Punk Hazard arc, the dub release has since made it all the way through to the final few episodes of the Wano Country arc this year. Now it’s getting closer to current events with its upcoming start of the Egghead Arc.

One Piece: Egghead Arc held the World Premiere for the English dub during a special panel at Anime Expo 2024 this weekend, and with it officially announced that One Piece Season 15 Voyage 1 Episode 1086-1096 will be available for digital purchase beginning on August 17th. These episodes are the official start of the Egghead Arc in the anime, and they will then be available for streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on September 17th. So for the first time in a long time, the English and Japanese audio releases will be in the same arc!

What Is One Piece: Egghead Arc?

One Piece: Egghead Arc sees Luffy and the Straw Hats head to Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory on the titular Egghead island as the first arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s manga franchise overall. You can currently check out the newest episodes of Japanese language release of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. New additions to the cast for the arc includes the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

The English dub voice cast for these specific characters have yet to be announced as of this publication, however. As of right now, One Piece‘s dub is currently available to streaming with Crunchyroll up to Episode 1073 as well as featuring later episodes available to purchase with digital platforms. One Piece’s current anime broadcast is now in the midst of the 1100’s with its episode count, so this really isn’t too far behind. There’s no better time to jump into it all than ever before.

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.