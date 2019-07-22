One Piece Star Patrick Seitz Addresses English Dub’s Current Status

One Piece remains a top-performing shone series for the anime industry. With backing from the Straw Hat crew, the TV show has become iconic with fans worldwide, and its English dub helped bring the show further into the U.S. with some help from Funimation.

However, word on the dub has been quiet for some time now which has put fans on edge. However, the English voice of Franky is hoping there announcements will be made sooner rather than later for the anime.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to interview Patrick Seitz during Anime Expo. It was there the voice of Franky opened up about the status of One Piece‘s dub, and he said he’s not heard anything imminent coming down the line.

“I’m not sure where things are currently at the moment. Part of that is the gap between when stuff gets recorded and when it comes out,” Seitz explained.

“I feel like part of that is my own general lack of sense of how time passes, and that’s probably exacerbated by the fact that since I am one of the out-of-towners in the cast. When I am popping in for stuff, it is sporadic, so I’m not sure. I do get that question a lot though as far as when can we expect more dubbed episodes, and my answer is always hopefully soon.”

Currently, Funimation seems most concerned with dubbing One Piece‘s new recap specials. The anime is summing up its original arcs with succinct recap episodes which have covered East Blue amongst others to date. As for the main anime, fans are very eager for the show to reach the Whole Cake Island arc, so here’s to hoping the dub hurries to the awaited story before too long.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.